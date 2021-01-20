Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

