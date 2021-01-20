FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

FCEL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,603,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,309,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 329.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 583,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

