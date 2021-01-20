FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.96

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 11803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

FUJIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

