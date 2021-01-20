Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Up 16.2%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price shot up 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 702,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 217,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLL. Craig Hallum began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

