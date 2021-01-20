FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Apple accounts for 3.6% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 376,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 46,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

