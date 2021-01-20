FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE ACC opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 4.37%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

