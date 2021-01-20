FY2020 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.