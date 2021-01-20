FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – G.Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ENDP opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.