FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.32.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.