FY2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Reduced by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) stock opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

