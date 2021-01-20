FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sandvik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sandvik alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.