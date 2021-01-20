FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crédit Agricole S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

