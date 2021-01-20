FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reduced by Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 208.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 161.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

