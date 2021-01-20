FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

PFE opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Natixis raised its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

