FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sony Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sony in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $102.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

