Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,773,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GAXY stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.