Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.