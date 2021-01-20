Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $42.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.