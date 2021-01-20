Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of GLPI opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 421.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

