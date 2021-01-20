Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.47

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $31.60. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 576,863 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The firm has a market cap of £87.14 million and a PE ratio of -30.40.

In other news, insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

