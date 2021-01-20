Gas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.77 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Gas has a total market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00050862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00064464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.06 or 0.93111411 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

