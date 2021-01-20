Gems 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,325.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $244,890.75 and $4,325.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00525140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.47 or 0.03843886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

