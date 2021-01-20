Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

Shares of GNRC opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.12. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $269.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

