General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Cut by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 567,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 314,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

