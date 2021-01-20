Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

