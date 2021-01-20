Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

