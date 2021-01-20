Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Genpact by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

