GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Down 6.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 532,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,407,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 320.30% and a negative net margin of 120.26%.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

