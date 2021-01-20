GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,539.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $15,539.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00014969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00119834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00073079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257540 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064701 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,491,869 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com.

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.