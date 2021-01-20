Gilat Satellite Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,895 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,422% compared to the average volume of 432 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262,228 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $511.65 million, a P/E ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

