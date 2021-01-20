Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

