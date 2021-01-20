Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 265,629 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,142,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

