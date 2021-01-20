Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 230,904 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,097,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 141,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

