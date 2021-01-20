Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $227.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

