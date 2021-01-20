Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $594,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $343,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marcus Schulz sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $45,514.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 845,623 shares of company stock worth $27,664,474. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.