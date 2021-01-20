GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.75 ($22.69).

GSK opened at GBX 1,396.60 ($18.25) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

