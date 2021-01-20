Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Down 5.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 1,359,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,083,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

