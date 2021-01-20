Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period.

Get Global X Longevity Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LNGR opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Longevity Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.