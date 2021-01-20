Globis Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th

Globis Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. Globis Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAQU opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Globis Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Globis Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Globis Acquisition Corp.

