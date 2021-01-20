GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of GMS worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in GMS by 139.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in GMS by 59.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in GMS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

