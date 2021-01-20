Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

