Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post $204.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $215.76 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $242.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $693.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $886.73 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $909.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

