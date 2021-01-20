Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,651,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,908,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 328,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

