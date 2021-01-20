Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 3.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 225,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 129,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. 30,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

