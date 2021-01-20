Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Shares Up 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.46. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period.

