Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.45 and last traded at $54.56. Approximately 17,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 20,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.