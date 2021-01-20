Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 4,678 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.13. 823,675 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

