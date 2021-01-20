Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $235,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $3,494,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.19. 177,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

