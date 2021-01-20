Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $43,000 in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,334.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

SIZE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. 239,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

