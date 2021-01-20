Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $76,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 2,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

